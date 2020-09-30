Kelly Clarkson Facing Lawsuit From Company Owned By Ex-Husband’s Father

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by a management company run by the father of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Perfect’ In Ed Sheeran Cover

Variety reports that Starstruck Management Group, which is run by Narvel Blackstock, is suing the “American Idol” star for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

The management company reportedly filed the claim in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

The complaint alleges that the singer-TV star has not paid the full commission for this year’s work on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The suit also claims that Clarkson will “likely” owe $5.4 million by the end of 2020.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Empowering Cover Of Demi Lovato’s ‘Confident’

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the complaint states, according to Variety.

“By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”

The suit alleges that the terms of the deal were negotiated verbally by her attorney and business manager in 2007.