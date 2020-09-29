Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross Celebrates Pregnancy With Sister Jessica Simpson At ’70s-Inspired Baby Shower

Ashlee Simpson is about to be a mother of three.

The “Pieces Of Me” singer, 35, shared party pics from her outdoor baby shower on Tuesday, showing off the stunning ’70s-inspired gathering.

Simpson is currently expecting her third child, a baby boy, with husband Evan Ross. They also share daughter Jagger, 5. Simpson is also mom to Bronx, 11, who she shared with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In the pics, Simpson posed with her children while wearing a floor-length floral dress and white sandals. “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!” she captioned the shots. “Not long now!”

The reality star also took photos alongside her big sister Jessica Simpson.

Jessica shared a similar photo, writing some kind words to her sister.

“Celebrating new life with my soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis, Ashlee Simpson,” Jessica wrote. “This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be…determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood! I keep telling her that I looked like this two months pregnant 😂 When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my third pregnancy journey! I love you and I can’t wait to be an auntie of three!”

Jessica’s children, Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 18 months, also appear in the posts.