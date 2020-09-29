Los Angeles Quintet Why Don’t We Drops New Jam ‘Fallin”

The demand is there for the return of the Los Angeles quintet Why Don’t We and their new song “Fallin”.

The group – Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron – unplugged from social media in January and focused their complete attention to the studio. The fruits of their labour was released on Tuesday in the form of “Fallin'”.

“On the way to the studio the melody for ‘Fallin” kind of dropped into my head,” Besson told ET Canada. “The whole pasture of the song. So I recorded it on my Voice Memos, ran into the studio, pulled out my laptop and made a loop of the beat.”

“We wrote it in about an hour, which is pretty quick for us,” he elaborated. “It was different, it was magical. It literally fell into our heads like a gift from God. Done in an hour. No changes were made. Which is also rare for us.”

The song had nearly 500,000 views just four hours following its premiere. That strong performance is thanks in part to the group’s 3.4 million YouTube subscribers.

“Writing and producing our own music has been one of the most rewarding experiences for us,” Corbyn said in a press release. “In the past four years we’ve become confident enough to reinvent ourselves, becoming the band we always hoped to be.”

“It was time to do this ourselves,” added Daniel. “These are our ideas, melodies, and thoughts.”

“Fallin'” is the group’s first release of 2020 and will be featured on a to-be-announced project.