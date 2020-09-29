NeNe Leakes Slams Andy Cohen & Wendy Williams: ‘Leave My Name Alone’

NeNe Leakes is not pleased with what Wendy Williams had to say about her recent exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when the daytime talk show host visited Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

“NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back,” Williams told Cohen. “NeNe likes attention. Dramatic attention.”

Williams, calling Leakes “a friend,” insisted that there was too much money at stake for Leakes to leave the show for good.

“I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but, you know, the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff,” Williams added.

Leakes responded with a few choice tweets, and is now going even further in a video she shared on Tuesday.

“I am at peace with that decision [but] it has been very hard for me. I have certainly had so many sleepless nights,” Leakes declared in the video, which she titled “Stop using me for click bait!”

“You guys, I know everybody knows me as a strong woman but also, please know I’m human and I have heard and I have cried and I have had the most sleepless nights,” she continued. “I have thought absolutely crazy some nights. It has been a very, very emotional roller-coaster. It’s not anything that I just woke up one morning and decided to do. I also want to address some of the things that are happening currently, right now.”

She also questioned Williams’ description of her as a “friend.”

“I don’t have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me,” she said, admitting, “I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately? She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now that’s what you’re not gonna do. What you’re not going to do is speaking negative of my family.”

Leakes then addressed Williams’ contention that, without “RHOA”, Leakes’ family life would make for a “boring” show.

“My family never signed up to be a part of anything doing television. They don’t have to be colourful. I am the person that has to be colourful or need to be colourful, okay? And you tell me what the other Housewives on any franchise is doing with their children that is so entertaining that you actually needed to go so low,” she added.

“They have forced me out of the franchise, okay? We’ll get to that in another video. So since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone,” she continued.

“Let me sit over here and heal in peace,” she added, aiming her words at Cohen.

“If you don’t have anything positive to say about me working for your network after 13 years? Stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it! You didn’t want me here. You’ve been forcing me out for the past four years,” she said. “I am still very grateful for everything that’s happened in my life over the 13 years, I don’t regret anything, I have learned a lot of things, there are a lot of things I would probably do differently. But if I were you, you should stop doing that. It’s not right. It is wrong.”

Leakes concluded with a parting show at “friend” Williams.

“Wendy, for you, spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, okay? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill. okay? And Andy, remember no one knew you until you knew me.”