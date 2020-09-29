Halsey Celebrates Birthday With Reflective ‘929’ Music Video

“929” is a significant date for Halsey.

Halsey released a new music video in celebration of her 26th birthday on Sept. 29. The songstress took a trip down memory lane with the throwback visuals, pieced together with a collection of home movies and photos from her childhood.

″I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29,” Halsey explains at the beginning of the song.″ Who am I? I’m almost 25,” she sings. “Can’t remember half the time that I’ve been alive.”

The track is filled with plenty of reflective messaging as Halsey looks back on her first 25 years on planet Earth.

Happy birthday, Halsey!