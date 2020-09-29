Zachary Quinto Tells ‘The Talk’ He Would ‘Absolutely’ Reprise Spock In A New ‘Star Trek’ Sequel

Zachary Quinto joined the ladies of Global‘s “The Talk” on Tuesday to discuss his role in new Netflix movie “The Boys in the Band”.

He was also asked about an earlier role. Given the resurging popularity of “Star Trek” thanks to new series “Picard”, “Discovery” and “Lower Decks”, “The Talk” co-host Eve asked him if he’d be interested in reprising the role of Spock in another “Trek” feature.

“Would you like to put on the Vulcan ears a fourth time?” she asked.

RELATED: ‘GMA’ Presenter Left Red-Faced After Suffering Awkward ‘Star Wars’ Mix-Up During Zachary Quinto Interview

“Absolutely, we talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise. We’re all incredibly close friends in real life. And I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories,” said Quinto.

“I’m not sure what the plans are for the future film version of the franchise,” he admitted. “But, we’re all here, if they want to beam us up.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.