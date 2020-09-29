Taylor Swift Applauds Yungblud’s Killer Mash Up Of ‘Cardigan’ And Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’

Yungblud’s mashup of Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” and Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You” has earned Swift’s stamp of approval.

The “I Think I’m Okay” singer, 23, stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed a killer blend of the two pop icons’ hit tracks.

Yungblud kicked off his acoustic set with Swift’s single from her latest album, Folklore, before throwing it back to 2002 for the Canadian singer’s hit.

He later played his recent single “Strawberry Lipstick”.

Following the performance, Swift took to Twitter to praise Yungblud and his mashup.

“WELL this took my breath away and I’m honoured to hear ‘Cardigan’ intertwined with the wonderful Avril Lavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m With You’,” she wrote next to a clip of the performance. “Bravo and thanks Yungblud!”