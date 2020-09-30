Gary Barlow Teams With Michael Bublé, Sebastian Yatra For New Single ‘Elita’

Gary Barlow has enlisted some famous friends for his new track “Elita”.

For the first single from his upcoming album, Music Played By Humans, the Take That frontman is joined by Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

Described as “a delightful and sultry pop-fusion gem,” the new single will be included on Barlow’s forthcoming album, out Nov. 27.

According to Barlow, he and Bublé first discussed collaborating last November. “Originally it was just the two of us”, he said. “But then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song. Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled. He has this amazing charisma — it just sounded so authentic.”

“We had an opportunity,” said Bublé. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a pop song which had three individuals, all coming together. I thought it was cool as it molded different cultures, and aspects of music and who we’ve all been inspired by and I thought it was a really perfect mix. The song is exciting, it’s sexy — empowering.”

“I still can’t believe that I’m in a song with Gary Barlow and Michael Bublé” added Yatra. “We’ve done this all remotely, but strangely it feels like we’re three lifelong friends. These guys are pure heart and talent. I can’t wait to keep learning from their advice, example and friendship in this whole process and future projects! We really hope that you guys love ‘Elita’ as much as us!”

Music Played By Humans will also feature guest appearances from James Corden, Barry Manilow, Chilly Gonzales, Alesha Dixon, Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf and Avishai Cohen.