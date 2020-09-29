Pregnant Lala Kent Unsure She’ll Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Baby

The “Vanderpump Rules” pregnancy pact was legit! What seemed like a joke agreement between Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent is now (almost) in full effect, with babies on the way for Stassi, Brittany and Lala.

“It was real!” Lala exclaims to ET over video chat, alongside her fiancé, Randall Emmett. “It sounds so cheesy, but I have always been hell bent on having my children grow up the way that I did, which was very much, like, my mom was friends with all my friends’ parents and it was so much fun. I had a great childhood.”

The pact came to be when the four couples travelled to Mexico together a couple of years ago, when Lala and Randall gifted Jax Taylor and Brittany a group trip for their engagement. The women intended to hold off on getting pregnant until after all their weddings happened, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that. Lala and Randall pushed their April nuptials to July 2021, and Stassi and Beau Clark’s Italian wedding, originally set for October, has seemingly been postponed indefinitely. It was actually Stassi who put the pact in motion.

“I’m talking to her and she smiles and says, ‘I’m pregnant,’ like, y’all need to get it poppin!” Lala recalls. “So, I called Rand and I was like, “It doesn’t matter when the wedding is happening, we’re yanking my IUD out!'”

Randall says Lala was pregnant within 16 days of Stassi announcing her own pregnancy news with their friend group, which she shared publicly in June. It turns out Lala was just days away from learning she was pregnant when she sparked breakup rumours in July after archiving every photo of Randall on her Instagram and posting a cryptic message to social media, which turned out to be an Alcoholics Anonymous prayer. At the time, Lala was upset with Randall over putting groceries away, a small argument that blew up due to Lala’s self-admitted hormone-fueled emotional state.

“That was a week literally to the day before she found out,” Randall notes, to which Lala chimes in, “Yep, now we know why!”

Lala and Randall then announced their baby news via their podcast, “Give Them Lala… With Randall”, in early September. Brittany and Jax went public with their pregnancy soon after, and likely conceived around the same time as Randall and Lala, as both ladies are due in April 2021. Stassi and Lala are expecting girls, while Brittany will welcome a boy.

Randall predicts that Tom Schwartz and Katie will be pregnant before the end of the year, setting the stage for “Vanderpump Rules”‘ ninth season to be all about babies, if there’s a ninth season at all. The future of the series is still up in the air. First, the pandemic halted production, especially inside restaurants in Los Angeles, the main setting of the show. Then, Bravo parted ways with two key cast members this spring, Stassi and Kristen Doute, after past racially insensitive actions taken by both women resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter movement’s surge in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

Stassi recently appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show to discuss her departure from the Bravo series, confessing that even if given the chance to return to the show, she would say no. The 32-year-old said she can’t reconcile being a mom and being on a reality show that’s largely based on feuding with friends. It’s a sentiment Lala shares. The Give Them Lala beauty founder tells ET, she hasn’t decided yet if she’ll return to “Pump Rules”.

“I need to see what next season would entail,” she admits. “I need to make sure that’s a healthy space for me. I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation. It’s a different zone now. Brittany and I are becoming moms, I just don’t see me walking into SUR clapping back at Danica [Dow] for serving me the wrong meal, you know? A lot is going to change.”

Lala says, for now, she’s waiting for an official “go” from production to make the decision whether to walk away or stay. The cast still has no idea when or if they’ll film again (rumours seem to be circling around a January start date for filming, though). Once there’s a firm date, Lala will talk with the powers that be to decide if the show is still the right place for her.