Issa Rae Reveals That ‘Insecure’ Friendship Breakup Was Inspired By Real Life

Issa Rae is opening up about real-life friendships.

The “Insecure” actress, 35, joined Bustle for a new interview and got real about how “friendship breakups” can hurt just like romantic ones.

In fact, Rae revealed that Issa/Molly breakup on “Insecure” was inspired by her own real-life experience.

“It’s something that I’ve been through, too, where you can’t control where your life goes,” she explained. “I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn’t know how to handle a divorce that she was going through… I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn’t know what she needed from me. To her, I might’ve felt flippant about it because I didn’t know how to handle that.”

But that same friend couldn’t understand her either.

“And, for me, I was launching my career, and I felt like she wasn’t there for certain milestones and didn’t understand or respect what I was doing,” Rae continued. “And that’s not her fault. She was a doctor and she knew a very specific path that wasn’t as forgiving or as thoughtful about the milestones that I felt like I accomplished.”

Adding, “So it was neither one of our faults, but it accumulated, and we’ve never been the same since.”

“We don’t really get these stories that are rich and treated with the same sincerity and hurt and anguish that romances are,” Rae explained. “Friendships are relationships. They are romances; you love your friends… And nobody respects friendship breakups in the same way as you respect a romantic breakup, but they affect your life, and you take them for granted, and there was something so beautiful about examining the little paper cuts, which almost hurt more… That was something that we broke down from the beginning, examining what happens when it’s nobody’s fault.”

Season four of the Emmy-winning series “Insecure” wrapped earlier this year.