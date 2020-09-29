Rachel Lindsay & Becca Kufrin Weigh In After The New ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Are Revealed

On Tuesday, ABC revealed the 31 bachelors attempting to capture the heart of Clare Crawley in the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

It didn’t take long for Crawley’s predecessors Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin to share their opinions in the latest edition of their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

One suitor who caught their eye was Brandon, a realtor from Cleveland, with Kufrin admiring his “swag” in his official photo.

“He said, ‘You know what? I don’t need your direction.’ No dead arms or nude shirts over here,” added Lindsay. “One hand in the pocket, the other one gracing the front of the body. He’s got his hip out… he’s smizing with his eyes. Brandon’s hot!”

“I can’t even talk looking at Brandon,” admitted Kufrin.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

They also shared their thoughts on Garin, a journalism professor from North Hollywood.

“I’m shocked they let him on the show because he’s a professor of journalism… the man teaches at USC. These are some educated men!” said Lindsay

“I like him, he seems deep,” added Kufrin.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans can get the duo’s take on all 31 of the men in the latest edition of “Bachelor Happy Hour”.