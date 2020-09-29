Meet The 31 Bachelors Wooing Clare Crawley In The New Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

On Tuesday, ABC served up fans’ first glimpse of the 31 men attempting to win the heart of Clare Crawley on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

“What do a charming doctor working on the front lines against the pandemic, a Southern single dad looking for a wife to complete his family, a financial advisor with the looks and charm of a modern Great Gatsby, a handsome former athlete with personal hurdles that have left emotional scars and a former pro football player who lights up the room with his high-wattage smile all have in common?” asks ABC in its announcement. The answer, of course, is that they’re among the men wooing Crawley in the new season.

RELATED: More Details Emerge About Clare Crawley’s Debut On ‘The Bachelorette’

The season premiere promises to be rough on some of the men; at the end of the night, only 23 will remain, with that episode also featuring a first glimpse at “the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.”

MEET THE MEN 👀 before they step out of the limo on this season of #TheBachelorette 🌹 pic.twitter.com/l7vDTcCzq6 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 29, 2020

The 31 men vying to win the new Bachelorette’s heart are:

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

ABC/Craig Sjodin

RELATED: Clare Crawley Blows Up ‘The Bachelorette’ In New Trailer

The new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 13.