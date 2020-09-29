Cheryl Burke Reveals She And ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner AJ McLean Bond Over Their Sobriety

Cheryl Burke reveals it’s been “two years” since she’s had a drink of alcohol, and she’s celebrating her sobriety in an interview with the upcoming episode of the “LadyGang” podcast.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Us Weekly reports that the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is happy with her decision to back away from booze.

“It was just a decision that I made for myself,” said Burke, who married actor Matthew Lawrence in May 2019. “And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done.”

As she explained, she has a genetic propensity for addiction. “My father passed away — and then my dad was an alcoholic — so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey,” she said. “That’s just my personality. It’s either black or white.”

Her “DWTS” partner, AJ McLean, has also struggled with addiction, and Burke says they’ve bonded over their shared sobriety.

“That’s why I really wanted AJ, because I’m like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene [or] likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way,” Burke said. “But then I’m glad we’re partnered up together.”

According to Burke, “AJ also has influenced me in a positive way with him being sober and we can therapy talk. We go pretty deep to where I almost sometimes feel like the producers, they’re probably like, ‘These people! Therapy 101!’ Really, it’s great because I like to spend time with people who can really talk to on that deep, deep level.”