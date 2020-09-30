Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem And Cast Talk New Biopic ‘The Glorias’ In Livestream Q&A

Gloria Steinem is the subject of “The Glorias”, a new biopic about the feminist icon that’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In the film, Steinem is portrayed at two different points in her life, with Alicia Vikander playing her as a young woman, and then later in life by Julianne Moore. Also starring are Lorraine Toussaint, Janelle Monáe and Bette Midler, with the latter playing legendary Congresswoman Bella Abzug. Steinem herself also appears in the film, as The Gloria.

On Wednesday, Steinem participated in a livestreamed Q&A moderated by her longtime friend, famed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. They were joined by director Julie Taymor and members of the cast.

In addition to discussing the film, the roundtable discussion also explored topics ranging from how Gloria’s life and work inspired her castmates to sharing some behind-the-scenes moments.

“The best part of making this movie was spending time with Gloria’s books,” Moore said of her process playing the icon.

But for Kennedy, her method went a little deeper since she “didn’t know anything about Flo until Julie called and introduced me to the part.”

Later adding, “She was an activist from birth. What a change-maker she is.”

But Taylor praised Kennedy for her devotion to the part, “You did an amazing job, you knew her better than I did. You improvised. You’d say, ‘No I think she would say this.’”

Adding, “People are going to flip out when they see your performance.”

Bette Midler, who stars as Bella Abzug, later joined the chat and shared her hopes for the film, “I hope it will encourage [viewers] to change their way of thinking if they are stuck… if their thinking gets stuck in the spot where they don’t know what they can do.”

“The Glorias” movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.