Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem & Cast Will Talk New Biopic ‘The Glorias’ In Livestream Q&A

Gloria Steinem is the subject of “The Glorias”, a new biopic about the feminist icon that’s heading to Amazon Prime Video.

In the film, Steinem is portrayed at two different points in her life, with Alicia Vikander playing her as a young woman, and then later in life by Julianne Moore. Also starring are Lorraine Toussaint, Janelle Monáe and Bette Midler, with the latter playing legendary Congresswoman Bella Abzug. Steinem herself also appears in the film, as The Gloria.

On Wednesday, Steinem will be participating in a livestreamed Q&A moderated by her longtime friend, famed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. They’ll be joined by director Julie Taymor and members of the cast.

RELATED: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander & More Are Gloria Steinem In Julie Taymor’s ‘The Glorias’

In addition to discussing the film, the roundtable discussion will also explore topics ranging from how Gloria’s life and work inspired her castmates to sharing some behind-the-scenes moments.

The livestream can be viewed right here, starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“The Glorias” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video that same day.