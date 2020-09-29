Hilary Duff Opens Up About ‘Frustrations’ With Being Typecast After The Success Of ‘Lizzie McGuire’

Hilary Duff catapulted to stardom thanks to the success of her hit Disney Channel sitcom “Lizzie McGuire”, becoming one of television’s most successful teen actors.

After the series ended, however, she felt hemmed in by her signature role when she encountered difficulties in landing more adult parts.

“I definitely went through big frustrations of being like, ‘Why can I not get a shot at being someone else?’” she admitted in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“Not that I want to dog every casting director out there, but there’s a very small handful of people who are character actors and can be hired for roles that are truly different from one another,” she continued. “From age 21 to 25, before I became a mom, there was a lot of frustration.”

Recalling those days, she added, “I would get to producer callback and they’d be like, ‘She’s so great and she gave us the best reading and blah blah blah, but she’s Hilary Duff…’”

Then along came “Younger” offering Duff a grownup role that put “Lizzie McGuire” in the rearview mirror. With the show set to go into its seventh season, Duff admitted that those concerns are far behind her.

“I’m at such a different place in my life now, being a mother and a wife — it doesn’t weigh on me any more,” she explained. “I don’t feel like people only see me that way, but [even] when they do, I feel appreciative of it because she was very impactful on so many people’s lives.”