Ryan Dorsey Shuts Down ‘Absurd’ Rumours Of Relationship With Sister Of Ex-Wife Naya Rivera

Ryan Dorsey is setting the record straight about “absurd” reports that he’s romantically involved with Nickayla Rivera, sister of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, who tragically passed away this summer.

On Monday, the late “Glee” star’s sister revealed she’d moved in with Dorsey to help raise Josey, Dorsey’s son with his ex. This led to scurrilous reports about the nature of Dorsey and Rivera’s relationship.

In an emotional Instagram video, a tearful Dorsey expressed his dismay at those reports.

“I usually don’t read comments on my own stuff because I know how there can be 50 good things said and five negative ones. Somehow as humans we get those five negative ones stuck in our heads wondering how people could say certain things,” he said, slamming people for “making assumptions” when they “know next to zero about” what’s actually going on.

“It’s truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it’s okay to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through,” he continued.

Dorsey admitted that he’s “probably lost a little over 20 pounds” since Rivera’s death on July 8.

“I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom and still have her help out in my life still,” he added, sharing his fears over Josey’s future. “Then I think about how he won’t have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad. I ask myself why? What did he do to deserve this? I know he didn’t do anything to deserve this, but the things people have said are sad.”

In the video, Ryan confirmed Nickayla had moved in with him, at Josey’s request. “He asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,’ because she’s now the closest thing he has to a mom,” Dorsey explained. “You’re going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.”

As Dorsey explained, “it’s a temporary situation. After all that he’s had to go through how could you deny him that? Because of what? What some strangers might think or say, or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, ill-logical, misinformed tabloid?”

Dorsey concluded by hoping that his words will make people “think twice before they go insert their opinion and jump to conclusions. Think about sending people DM’s wishing death upon strangers who are dealing with so much that they know absolutely zero about.”