Hollywood Weighs In On Contentious Trump-Biden Debate

The first of three debates between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, just concluded.

The debate quickly turned into a free-for-all as Trump continually attempted to steamroll over Biden, continually talking over him speaking out of turn. At numerous points during the 90-minute debate, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was forced to tell the president numerous times to stop talking out of turm. At one point, a frustrated Biden fired back by telling Trump, “Shut up, man.”

Topics ranged from COVID-19 to climate change, with Trump interjecting his debunked claims about Hunter Biden.

Celebrities took to Twitter throughout the debate to share their thoughts, particularly with Trump’s refusal to stop talking when when it was Biden’s turn at the microphone.

Check out this sampling of tweets from celebrities (and even a fictional TV character) who chimed in about the debate.

This reminds me of beefing under the monkey bars at recess #Debates2020 — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) September 30, 2020

Biden's prep coach for the next debate — a screaming goat on PCP. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

The misstep of this administration was trying to set a table where @JoeBiden would be too slow or too weak to ever hold a seat. #JoeBiden has proven himself ready and able. #Debates2020 — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) September 30, 2020

Joe coming out strong. #Debates2020 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 30, 2020

The Sheriff of Portland!!!!!!! Fact checking from the SOURCE. MORE TRUMP LIES. #Debates2020 https://t.co/NonZn149gY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

This debate is about good vs. evil. #Debates2020 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

The Public overwhelming want to wait until after the election to appoint another Supreme Court Justice. Especially considering that this President lost the popular vote. #Debates2020 #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace's debate performance tonight is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid. #Debates2020 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020

A recap of the first 15 minutes of the debate so far #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/yEcOF7Q6sd — Peter Griffin (@PeterGriffinAcc) September 30, 2020

Trump kids looking like they’re at a murder mystery dinner. #debates2020 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 30, 2020

Have you ever had an argument with a liar? They over talk, never let you finish your statements all because they are in constant fear of the truth being exposed. #Debates2020 — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 30, 2020

This photo was taken moments after Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. Please vote! https://t.co/kYXZaXTIdx #Debates2020 #debate #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/9MlHf4Ms1z — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) September 30, 2020

Oh perfect! This debate is gonna end just in time for me not to be able to hold down my dinner. #Debates2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2020

Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy at tonight's presidential debate—he didn't #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/AsF4pj3kWq — Robert De Niro ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@RobertDeNiroUS) September 30, 2020

Trump is like a heckler at a comedy club. He has no jokes but just wants to fuck up yours. #2020nojoke #debates2020 — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020

Two things I've learned from @realDonaldTrump tonight. 1) He doesn't understand what the job of Vice President can and can't do. 2) He thinks Joe Biden was the Vice President for 47 years.#Debates2020 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 30, 2020