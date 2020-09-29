Production On ‘Chicago Med’ Halted For 2 Weeks After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Chicago Med” is shutting down production after a member of the crew on the Chicago-filmed series tested positive for COVID-19.

Deadline reports that production was halted on Tuesday when a member of the production team took a regular rapid test — part of the show’s safety protocols — and tested positive.

That person, described as a member of the Zone A department, was immediately sent home. Due to protocols put in place to address the pandemic, that positive test triggered an array of actions under the auspices of the state, county and the NBCU Production Playbook, which included immediate contact tracing.

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Back In Production After Positive COVID Test

According to Deadline, the role of the individual in question placed that person “in close proximity to other members of the cast and crew.”

As a result, cast and crew have been notified that production is being paused for 14 days.

“Chicago Med” was the first of NBC’s three “Chicago” shows to restart production for the new TV season.

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World’ Production In Malta Halted Following Outbreak Of COVID-19 On The Island

According to Deadline, the two-week production hiatus isn’t expected to impact the series’ scheduled premiere date of Nov. 11.

Production on the other two series, “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire”, are expected to begin filming on Oct. 6.