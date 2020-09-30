John Cena’s Love For BTS And The BTS Army Cannot Be Contained

John Cena really loves BTS.

On Tuesday night, the pro-wrestler and “Blockers” star appeared as the first in-studio guest on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” since the pandemic shutdown in the spring.

RELATED: John Cena Talks His Love Of K-Pop Sensation BTS: ‘Their Success Is Unparalleled’

With K-pop superstars BTS set to perform on that same episode, Cena couldn’t help but gush over the band and everything about them.

“I love what this band has done,” he said. “I got interested in the music; then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you are enough. They’re kinda trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we all go through and they are catering that message to people who are living that: Young people.”

Cena also praised BTS for their support of activism, pointing out their $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, and the fact their fans—known collectively as BTS Army—managed to match that donation.

“That’s f**king changing the world,” he remarked.

Later on the show, Fallon introduced a remote performance by BTS of their hit song “Home”.

Cena has previously expressed his adoration for BTS, talking to James Corden about his fandom back in January.

RELATED: BTS Donate $1 Million To Black Lives Matter, BTS Army And John Cena Match Band’s Donation

BTS then shared their love for Cena right back in an earlier appearance on “The Tonight Show” in February.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the BTS Army sent Cena their love, too.

let’s do a run episode where it’s jungkook vs his six hyungs and john cena — Lenika Cruz (@lenikacruz) September 30, 2020

John Cena spitting facts, preaching our boys, talking about how BTS changed the world, their donations and impact in the music industry. A BIG RESPECT TO YOU SIR. pic.twitter.com/GrNYkheVf0 — kingina⁷ (@gguksilog) September 30, 2020

When you see how John Cena carries himself, it becomes even clearer why BTS resonates with him. He has that same humble appreciation for his opportunities. He's not taking his success for granted. He still seems to admire this entertainment world … even though he's in it — Brian Cantor (@cantorpedia) September 30, 2020