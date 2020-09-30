Late-Night Hosts Go Live To Cover ‘Nightmare’ Trump Vs. Biden Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden went at it Tuesday night in their first U.S. presidential debate, and TV’s late-night hosts were there to break it all down after it was over.

On Global’s “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert delivered his monologue live, responding to all the highlights and lowlights from the debate.

“I never thought I’d say this,” the host joked, “but I am so looking forward to the vice presidential debate.”

Calling the matchup “the showman versus the Joe-man,” Colbert said that Trump’s refusal to condemned white supremacy during the debate was “one of the most upsetting moments not only of the night but of my lifetime.”

He also commented on Trump’s frequent interruptions during the debate, and moderator Chris Wallace sharing a chuckle with Biden after losing the thread of a topic due to the interrupting.

“It’s funny because we are facing the more important election of our lifetimes, and we are letting the idiot who talks the loudest decide what we talk about,” Colbert said.

Meanwhile, on “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah also responded to the debate, sharing his reaction with a very straightforward, “Yooo! What was that? What. Was. That?”

Joking about Wallace’s inability to control the debate, Noah joked, “They don’t need a moderator for this thing, they need a UFC ref,” adding, “I’m telling you, man, they need to switch things up, they need to figure something out. Do anything! Give the next moderator a spray bottle just to spritz them anytime they interrupt. I promise you Trump will be quiet, because his hair turns into a gremlin if it gets wet.”

He continued, “We should just let these guys wrestle. Just let them physically wrestle each other. Because the reality is, everyone’s made up their mind. There’s no such thing as an undecided voter, it’s just people too embarrassed to say how they’ll vote. So let’s entertain America at least, with two old men wrestling. And the winner gets a free hip replacement.”

Jimmy Fallon also offered a live take on the debate on “The Tonight Show”, telling his audience, “Sitting through that felt like getting a COVID test in both nostrils at once.”

He added, “Chris Wallace felt like a kindergarten teacher running a class on Zoom.”

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Kimmel joked, “I’d call it a nightmare, but at least during a nightmare you get some sleep.”

Responding to how Wallace handled the debate, he added, “Trump treated Chris Wallace like he was Eric asking for more allowance money.”

Finally, Seth Meyers didn’t go live, but he did offer a pre-emptive take on the proceedings.

“We tape early, so I’m not sure what happened,” he said in his pre-taped segment, “but I know even if we didn’t, I’m sure I’d still feel that way.”

