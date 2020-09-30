Armie Hammer Shares How Therapy Helped Him Get Through Quarantine

Armie Hammer thinks everyone should talk to someone.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star is on the cover of the latest British GQ, and in the issue he opens up about getting through quarantine, the Black Lives Matter movement, his separation, and more.

“I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it,” Hammer says of being in the Cayman Islands during his quarantine. “I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?’ And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week.”

He continues, “It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful. I’ve been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you’re not, you’re doing something wrong.”

Talking about Black Lives Matter, Hammer says, “Look, we all have things we need to relearn in our lives that we were taught by a different generation. Anyone who simply says, ‘I’m not racist’? Just go. Period. Everybody has something that needs work. We all have work that we have to do as a country in a very big way. It’s interesting, because, you know, I’ve donated and I’ve supported causes and foundations and donated to families and done that. But what I’m trying to do with Twitter, and social media in general, more than anything, is just, like, keep this conversation going. It’s not cool just because it’s trending now. We shouldn’t go on to the next thing just because our attention span drifts.”

In July, Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation.

“Look, I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through. It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone’s life,” the actor says of the split.

“And there’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes. Change is a universal constant,” he adds. “I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn’t mean it’s painless. Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is, how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least. Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”

Hammer also addressed the possibility of starring in a sequel to “Call Me By Your Name”.

“I’ve been talking to Luca [Guadagnino, the director], but we haven’t got into it. I haven’t even read the book,” he says. “I know Luca hasn’t got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don’t know how similar or dissimilar it will be to Find Me the novel. I know if we end up doing it, it’s more important for me to focus on Luca’s vision than to focus on Find Me. The book will be a supplemental thing.”

Read the full feature in the November issue of GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, October 2.