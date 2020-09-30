‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leakes Performs Tribute To Breonna Taylor On ‘Ellen’

The newest “America’s Got Talent” winner took the stage at “The Ellen Show” to give a sobering performance in honour of Breonna Taylor.

Brandon Leakes’ performance came at the end of his interview with Ellen DeGeneres in which he pleaded that Black lives shouldn’t only matter when they can justify their humanity.

Leakes was the winner of season 15 of “America’s Got Talent”, winning the competition with a spoken word performance about the ability shows like ‘AGT’ possess to inspire in times of crisis.

When asked by DeGeneres what he plans to do with his prize money of $1,000,000, Leakes answered with a laugh, “Sallie Mae (American bank) is waiting for me to give her a call and pay off some of them student loans, as well as the people who got a mortgage on my house.”

He continued on a more serious note: “Bigger than that, I’m really looking forward to giving back to Stockton.” Leakes explained that he led poetry workshops in his town with elementary school students and published their work.

“I’m really looking forward to going back – whether it be virtual or in-person – in order to make sure I’m not the last poet out of Stockton. So, that’s the hope,” the ‘AGT’ winner concluded.