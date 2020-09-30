Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts To Her Son-In-Law’s Extremely Tight Pants On ‘Family Feud’

Kathie Lee Gifford has nothing but love for her son-in-law.

Last week, Ben Wierda, who is married to Gifford’s daughter Cassidy, appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity Family Feud” where he found himself the subject of a hilarious viral moment involving a pair of very tight pants.

If you're not into Family Feud, you may want to be now 😉 @KathieLGifford and her family appeared on the show, but everyone on the internet couldn’t stop talking about her son-in-law’s tight pants. What would you do if you saw this before taping? Tell him or let it play out? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ifZjEbt6gy — Nightly Pop (@E_NightlyPop) September 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Gifford appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, and Andy Cohen asked about too-tight pants.

“It’s hard to miss it,” she said, joking, “I’m sorry, but I’m glad it’s not my son. It’s Cassidy’s husband, who I adore.”

Gifford then added, “It couldn’t happen to better people… They both have an outrageous sense of humour. We all do in our family, and all they’ve been doing is laughing about it ever since.”

Also on the show, Gifford offered her best advice for her godchildren Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“I would tell them, first of all, stay close to God,” she said. “And they sometimes do!”

She added, “I would tell them to be true to themselves and that’s about it. That’s what I’d tell anybody.”