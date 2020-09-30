Machine Gun Kelly Kisses Megan Fox In New ‘Drunk Face’ Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox are packing on the PDA in the music video for his new song, “Drunk Face”.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight With Megan Fox, Says He’d Be ‘Down’ To Marry Her

Fox appears throughout video, painting Kelly’s nails and boarding a private plane with the rapper.

The couple also share a kiss as the camera zooms in.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Rocks VMAs Pre-Show

Megan previously starred in Kelly’s video for “Bloody Valentine”, released in May.

Loved-up music star Kelly recently told Howard Stern that he’d be “down” to marry Fox.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Talks Possibly Working Things Out With Megan Fox And Thoughts On Machine Gun Kelly

Stern then asked if it was love at first sight, to which MGK replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

The couple met on the set of their upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. Fox split from her husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year after almost 10 years of marriage.