Eniko Hart And Kevin Hart Share Photos Of Newborn Baby Girl

By Anita Tai.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish. Photo: CPImages
Congratulations to the Hart family.

Eniko and Kevin Hart shared photos of the adorable newborn Kaori Mai to Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling the baby girl, she writes: “When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light ✨💜”.

She also shared a picture of the family together with baby number 2. The caption reads: “Our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats 🤗”.

| our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats 🤗

Eniko gave birth to her second child with Kevin Hart in September.

She shared the news in a celebratory Instagram post:

The couple first broke news of the pregnancy in March with an Instagram post in which Eniko showed off her baby bump.

The two also have a son together: Kenzo Kash Hart, 2. Meanwhile, Kevin has two children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

