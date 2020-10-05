Eniko Hart And Kevin Hart Share Photos Of Newborn Baby Girl

Congratulations to the Hart family.

Eniko and Kevin Hart shared photos of the adorable newborn Kaori Mai to Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling the baby girl, she writes: “When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light ✨💜”.

She also shared a picture of the family together with baby number 2. The caption reads: “Our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats 🤗”.

Eniko gave birth to her second child with Kevin Hart in September.

She shared the news in a celebratory Instagram post:

The couple first broke news of the pregnancy in March with an Instagram post in which Eniko showed off her baby bump.

The two also have a son together: Kenzo Kash Hart, 2. Meanwhile, Kevin has two children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.