Kelly Clarkson Hits Those High Notes With Cover Of Miguel’s ‘Adorn’

Kelly Clarkson nails those sweet, sweet high notes with this cover of Miguel’s “Adorn”.

Clarkson delivered another rousing cover on the Kellyoke segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The “American Idol” alum vibed out and nailed her “Adorn” cover.

Miguel released “Adorn” as the second single from his 2012 studio album Kaleidoscope. The chart-topping song earned the singer three Grammy nominations, including a win for Best R&B Song.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus”.