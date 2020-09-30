BTS On Social Justice Activism: ‘We Aren’t Trying To Send Some Grandiose Message’

BTS have an enormous, socially active fanbase; however, they do not necessarily speak for the artists.

The beloved K-pop group grace the cover of Variety and address their BTS Army of fans. The singers’ Instagram account has more than 30.8 million followers; just one of their Twitter handles has more than 23.9 million followers.

“It is because Army exists that we exist,” Jin explains. “Our goal is to try to show ourselves, expose ourselves to Army as much as possible. There are a lot of platforms now.”

The Army are very active in social justice causes. BTS respect the causes their fans support but they make it clear their fans do not speak on their behalf.

“We aren’t trying to send out some grandiose message,” says Suga. “We would see Army as a conduit for our voice or our opinion. Army speaks their own initiatives, and we always respect their opinions, as we respect any other person’s.”

“We are not political figures, but as they say, everything is political eventually,” adds RM. “Even a pebble can be political.”