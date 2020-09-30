Buddy Valastro Unsure If He Will Ever Bake Again Following Freak Bowling Accident

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro is concerned for his career after seriously injuring his hand in a bowling accident.
“I have a thing with my hands. If I get a paper-cut on my hand, I’m pissed off,” said the baker in an interview with People. “My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do. And I wonder, Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?”
It’s currently unclear whether or not Valastro will be able to return to Carlo’s Bakery, which is famous for its intricately designed cakes.
″It’s really preliminary right now, but they’re saying it’s definitely going to be a long road to recovery.”
The accident, which happened at a bowling alley in Valastro’s home, caused nerve, tendon and muscle damage to his right hand
“The [pin-setting] machine was stuck and it’s not uncommon I went behind to go and fix the machine and I jumped up on top of it like I normally do,” Valastro explained in a previous interview with “Good Morning America”.
“And before I jumped on top of it and before you know it, I turned my head for a second and my right hand got wedged between a fork and this other rod that goes through the fork just pierced through my middle finger and ring finger.”
His sons Buddy, 16, and Marco, 13, were able to free their father and turn off the machine.