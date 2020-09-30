Writers Of Infamously Awful Movies & TV Episodes Call Trump vs. Biden Debate ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

By Corey Atad.

'Fantastic Four' Photo: Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Tuesday’s U.S. presidential debate was even worse than some of the worst movies ever made, according to the people who made them.

After the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a number of writers, filmmakers, and actors took to Twitter to express just how bad they thought the proceedings were.

Jeremy Slater referred to his 2015 box office bomb:

Other writers expressed the same thought, including the minds behind “Sharknado”, “Tooth Fairy”, “Disaster Zone: Volcano in New York”, and more.

Mark Hamill got in on the fun, joking about his role in the notoriously awful “Star Wars Holiday Special”, while Lea Thompson poked fun at her role in “Howard the Duck”.

