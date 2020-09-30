Writers Of Infamously Awful Movies & TV Episodes Call Trump vs. Biden Debate ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Tuesday’s U.S. presidential debate was even worse than some of the worst movies ever made, according to the people who made them.

After the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a number of writers, filmmakers, and actors took to Twitter to express just how bad they thought the proceedings were.

Jeremy Slater referred to his 2015 box office bomb:

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

Other writers expressed the same thought, including the minds behind “Sharknado”, “Tooth Fairy”, “Disaster Zone: Volcano in New York”, and more.

That #debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote #Sharknado! It was so bad it was bad! — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy. https://t.co/lTReBUjDTW — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Disaster Zone: Volcano In New York. https://t.co/6ISQ5eAsLb — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation. https://t.co/pom7rmeiSn — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Strawberry Shortcake: the animated series https://t.co/oEjGFEcjQH — Judy Rothman Rofé (@neurotic_parent) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and we wrote a scene where The Rock and Zac Efron examine a dead man’s taint. https://t.co/J59iMdAzh4 — Shannon & Swift (@shannonandswift) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote the stolen Horse semen Christmas episode of Hawaii Five-0. https://t.co/4QVj5SH4fF — Sue Palmer (@_suecasa) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote all the Carrot Top CALL AT&T commercials. @jerslater — Ted McCagg (@tedmccagg) September 30, 2020

Mark Hamill got in on the fun, joking about his role in the notoriously awful “Star Wars Holiday Special”, while Lea Thompson poked fun at her role in “Howard the Duck”.

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020