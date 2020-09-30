Adam Sandler Talks His New Netflix Comedy ‘Hubie Halloween’ And Threat To Make ‘The Worst Movie Ever’

Adam Sandler is bringing some family-friendly frights to Netflix in time for Halloween. The comedian’s latest comedy “Hubie Halloween” features Sandler as the laughing stock of Salem and subject to bullying from the townsfolk, something he says he has dealt with.

“Like everybody else. You catch a little crap, you get scared,” he tells ET Canada about being bullied as a kid. “You’re like, ‘What the heck is going on? Why am I being picked on?’ And it’s a tough, tough place for any kid.”

“The movie’s just a goofy movie, but ultimately, it’s trying to say that bullying is pretty stupid.”

The movie comes after Sandler was “snubbed” by the Oscars for his role in the critically acclaimed crime drama “Uncut Gems”. Following the nominations, Sandler jokingly vowed to make “the worst movie ever” while on “The Howard Stern Show”.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said at the time. “That’s how I get them.”

And no, “Hubie Halloween” isn’t that.

“I said, ‘If I don’t get a blah blah blah, I’m gonna make the worst movie’, a payback, whatever, right?” he says. “Just said it as a joke. But what would the worst movie entail? I have no idea, I’m game to be in it.”

“Hubie Halloween” lands on Netflix on Oct. 7.