Lily James Doesn’t Deny Chris Evans Dating Rumours

Lily James is staying silent on speculation that she has been dating actor Chris Evans.

The “Rebecca” star kept quiet when questioned about the topic during a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

The outlet’s cover story explains that James “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating the ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans.”

The Hollywood pair first sparked romance rumours after they were snapped together at an A-list private members’ club in Mayfair back in July.

James ended her five-year relationship with actor Matt Smith in December 2019.

During the interview, the actress also offered some life advice to her younger self.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates,” she said. “And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself.”

