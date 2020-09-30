Chrishell Stause Admits To Freezing Her Eggs

Chrishell Stause revealed that she is preserving her eggs.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained she did so to ensure she has the opportunity in the future with a potential partner and to alleviate pressures on herself now.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

The “Selling Sunset” star imagined herself in a very different place at this age.

“There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me,” she explained.

The star was actually beginning the preparation for the procedure when she got the call to join “Dancing With The Stars”.

“So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show.”

She joked, ″Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango!″

