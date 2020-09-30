‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joel Courtney Marries Girlfriend Mia Scholink

Joel Courtney is officially a married man.

The 24-year-old “Kissing Booth” star tied the knot with his girlfriend Mia Scholink, 23, in an outdoor ceremony in Phoenix over the weekend.

″I am just so thrilled to be married,″ Courtney told People. ″It’s one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I’m so excited to be married to my best friend.

“My parents knew Mia’s parents before either one of us were born. My dad did some web development work for her dad’s business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and playdates — not just us, but our siblings. There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we’re all under the age of 14. It was so cool.”

Courtney continued, ″We reconnected in 2015 and started dating in 2017. We dated for a year and we broke up for a little bit of time and then started dating again in 2019 and it moved really quickly after that.”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, and though COVID-19 wreaked some havoc on their wedding plans, they decided to have their dream wedding anyway, with all the proper health and safety precautions in place.

″The venue was at 50 per cent capacity so we already had a cap [on the guest list] and we socially distanced everybody. Masks were encouraged and worn, and temperatures were checked at the door,″ Courtney said. ″We left it up to our guests to decide their level of comfort, if they wanted to interact and talk to people, we asked that they just be wise/mindful, respect that some people might want to keep their distance and not interact.″

Scholink added, ″It was sad not having some people there but during these times, it was totally understandable. It was so intimate, it was all close family and friends, which kept it amazing, seeing everyone close to you together.″