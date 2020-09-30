Brothers Osborne Debut Music Video For Fiery New Single ‘All Night’

Brothers Osborne are here with the music video for “All Night”.

On Wednesday, brothers John and TJ dropped the high-energy visuals for their fiery new single, featured on their upcoming album Skeletons.

Directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the same team from their CMA Award-winning video “It Ain’t My Fault”, the new video sees a man trying to entertain himself as many ways as possible while stuck at home during the pandemic.

John and TJ come to the man’s rescue by sending him a box full of a few COVID-friendly guests: Puppets, created by Juan Nunez of SoCo Puppets.

“‘All Night’ was a blast to make,” shares John. “We wanted to do a performance video as that’s not something we’ve really done but we wanted to do it in our own style. Wes and Ryan always push the boat out in the most unpredictable ways and this video is no exception.”

Other previously released tracks on their upcoming project include the catchy “Hatin’ Somebody”, “Skeletons”, and “I’m Not For Everyone”.

Fans can pre-order Skeletons here before it arrives on October 9.