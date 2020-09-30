Demi Lovato Drops New Song After Max Ehrich Split: ‘Music Is Always There For Me’

Demi Lovato is consoling her heartache with music after her split from fiancé Max Ehrich.

The “Confident” singer shared on Instagram a new song with followers Wednesday.

“Music is always there for me,” wrote Lovato alongside a recording of “Still Have Me”.

The emotional lyrics to the song include, “Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn’t even matter/’Cause I’d rather be alone.”

The release of the new track comes less than a week after Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement.

The couple started dating in March of this year before getting engaged on July 22.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote in her engagement announcement, which has since been removed from Instagram.

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”