Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Anxiety Issues And ‘Being Hypercritical Towards Myself’

Christina Aguilera admits she struggles with image issues.

Speaking to L’Officiel Italia, the pop star revealed, “I have often clashed with my anxieties and with being hypercritical towards myself, but I have never stopped looking for new ways to push myself further, without neglecting to protect myself.”

Aguilera has some advice to both herself and others dealing with those same issues.

She shares: “Be kind to yourself. We are all walking on the path of inner research, it is our work as human beings and each one follows a different path, so it makes no sense to make comparisons.”

While she might struggle with her own image issues, the star has come to a conclusion.

“Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else,” says Aguilera.

“True beauty for me is the ability to know you and project what you are in an unmistakable light. Not always pretty, far from perfect, but pure.”

