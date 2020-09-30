Big Sean On Rediscovering His Passion For Music With ‘Detroit 2’: ‘This Album Was A Real Journey For Me’

Big Sean’s latest album Detroit 2 took over the charts after its debut two weeks ago, and it features some amazing collaborations with P. Diddy, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

However, at the heart of his new music is a very personal story, and when he caught up with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the rapper discussed everything from making new music to finding his spirituality.

“Wow, you know, nobody asks me how I’m doing spiritually that much. I’m doing pretty well, it’s always a journey, you know?” he shared. “We’re pretty lucky to just wake up. We already won if we woke up, right?”

Well, Big Sean is certainly winning, thanks to the success of his candid new record, which is truly a love letter to the city in which he was raised.

“You know, this album was a real journey for me,” the 32-year-old stated.

“I got to a point in my life where I was feeling burnt out. I’ve been doing the same thing for a while and I had to figure out how to relight my passion, rediscover my hunger, and one of the things I did, besides therapy, was spiritually working on myself and getting that foundation stronger too.”

Continued the rapper: “I came back with just so much more to talk about and just so many things I dismissed and compartmentalized because I really went back in the times in my life where I felt so passionate.

“I felt like I already won before I put the album out because I felt my essence in it, I felt my heart in it.”

Throughout the album’s writing and recording process, Big Sean said that he truly learned to prioritize himself and his mental health.

“I can only take so much, handle so much…and like, I’m a priority, you know? That’s something — as simple as it sounds — I always did it for everyone else around me, my friends, my family, my mom, whoever, and I was like, ‘I gotta make sure I do stuff for me,'” he said.

“Being an artist, a lot of criticism comes your way. A lot of people pick you apart and judge you. I don’t make the music to sit and be judged, I make it because it’s on my heart.”

“You know, it’s like when I’m older and look back at this time — because this is a very crucial time — it’s, like, at least I did what I could do and say what I could say, and if people choose to hear it or not, that’s on them.”

Check out our full interview with Big Sean below.