Kim Kardashian Gets Freaked By Daughter North’s Spider Obsession In ‘KUWTK’ Preview Clip

Kim Kardashian really cannot handle spiders.
In a new clip from this Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim reveals her fear of the eight-legged creatures.
Talking to Khloé, Kim says that her daughter North wants nothing more than to pet a tarantula and keep one as a pet.
Unfortunately for her, Kim’s arachnophobia won’t allow that to happen.
“I have a pretty awful relationship with spiders,” she says, before a reel of moments plays in which she freaks out about spiders. “I absolutely hate them.”
Kim decides that she’ll try to scare North by claiming that kids at a school died from tarantula bites.
“I’ll just scare the s**t out of them,” she says.
Currently in season 19, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. Season 20, the show’s last, is set to air in early 2021.