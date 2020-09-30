Netflix Brings Critically Acclaimed Horror ‘His House’ To Fans In New Trailer

Netflix is bringing Remi Weekes’ “His House” to a worldwide audience.

The film stars Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (“Gangs of London”) as immigrants adjusting to life — and a horrifying evil — in a small English town after fleeing war-torn Sudan.

“‘His House’ is a haunted-house story about two immigrants trying to make a home in a foreign country,” Weekes said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Unlike traditional haunted-house stories where the protagonist might be able to escape, our protagonists — two displaced asylum seekers — do not have the privilege to simply leave.

“Rather, they are stuck having to survive within their house. This is often the case in the U.K., where asylum seekers have to follow draconian rules when given accommodation. This is also often the case with trauma — you’re stuck having to find ways to survive your grief, and finding ways to heal within it.”

The film also stars “The Crown” and “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January and holds a 100 per cent-certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on seven reviews.

“His House” premieres Oct. 30 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.