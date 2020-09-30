Kylie Minogue Admits She ‘Regrets’ Not Always Speaking Up

Kylie Minogue is looking back at her long and successful career and some of the regrets that come with it.

The Australian songstress, 52, joined Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie for the “Table Manners” podcast and opened up about being a “perfectionist,” not “letting things slide” in her life and never speaking up about issues important to her.

RELATED: Kylie Minogue Glows In Brand New ‘Magic’ Music Video

“It’s more like a little bit here, a little bit there, wish I hadn’t have done that, a lot of wish I had done that differently, I could have done that better, why didn’t I see what was happening,” she explained. “Mostly [a perfectionist], there are some areas, when I’m really on the fence about something, it can go either way.”

RELATED: Kylie Minogue ‘Would Love’ To Collaborate With Madonna

Minogue added, “I’m not sure how correct I am in saying, in recent years, last five, ten years, whatever, where I am more… I don’t let things slide, some things from the past… I’ve always had the idea, but haven’t always spoken up.”

But Minogue says it’s refreshing to see young artists not hold back as she did.

“It does seem like the younger girls now have stronger voices,” she said. “And that’s amazing.”

The new interview with Minogue comes ahead of the release of her latest album, Disco, out Nov. 6.