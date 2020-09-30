‘The Voice’ Coaches Unite For Cover Of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have “One Love” on “The Voice”.

“The Voice” coaches united for a cover of Bob Marley’s iconic song. The YouTube video was revealed exclusively by Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show’s broadcast premiere next month.

The performance is in conjunction with the season 19 launch of the singing competition series. Stefani will return to the coach’s chair following a brief departure, alongside stalwarts Clarkson, Legend and Shelton.

“The Voice” coaches’ version of ″One Love” airs Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.