Stars Pay Tribute On Orange Shirt Day As Legislation Is Introduced To Make Sept. 30 Indigenous Reconciliation Holiday

The Liberal government is reviving its effort to create a new statutory holiday to commemorate the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault introduced legislation in the House of Commons today to establish Sept. 30 as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for federally regulated workers.

That date is already known as Orange Shirt Day, an occasion to commemorate the experiences of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children in residential schools.

It is so named in memory of a piece of clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.

Creating such a statutory holiday was one of the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which probed the history and legacy of residential schools.The Liberal government introduced similar legislation in February 2019 but the bill died in the Senate when the last federal election was called.

Dan Levy and Tara Slone are some of the celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute on Orange Shirt Day:

Today we wear orange to honour and remember the survivors of Residential Schools, and those who never made it home. The 150 thousand children, whose culture and dignity was stolen from them. To move forward, we must never forget.

🧡 #OrangeShirtDay #EveryChildMatters #TRC pic.twitter.com/Zw4lOTH18B — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) September 30, 2020

🧡 #OrangeShirtDay was launched in 2013 to call attention to 165 years of residential school experiences (1831-1996). On Sept. 30, we acknowledge the harms of the past & help weave new threads of reconciliation.

Learn more with this topical playlist → https://t.co/A8D0nckTeT pic.twitter.com/NVkVxFJ7Ei — National Film Board of Canada (@thenfb) September 30, 2020

The Toronto Sign has been lit in orange for Orange Shirt Day today. #OrangeShirtDay #TOSign pic.twitter.com/T4QV9YwDI5 — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 30, 2020

Yesterday, we introduced legislation to make September 30th a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. And together in partnership with Indigenous peoples, we will continue to advance reconciliation and right the wrongs from this dark and shameful chapter. #OrangeShirtDay — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 30, 2020