Gloria Estefan And Family Discuss Heartbreak And Mental Health Issues On New ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ Show

Posted by Red Table Talk: The Estefans on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

¡Prepárense! Get ready! We are SO excited to introduce you to our new series #RedTableTalkEstefans. Join the Estefans, Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan, and Emily Estefan Music for a table full of heart, laughter, and honest conversations on Oct 7, only on Facebook Watch. #RedTableTalk

Music icon Gloria Estefan is teaming up with her daughter Emily and niece Lili for a brand new “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” show.

“We’re Loud, We’re Proud, Let’s Go,” says Gloria in the first trailer for the new Facebook Watch series.

No topic is off limits for the Estefans, with discussions ranging from relationships and heartbreak, to love and sexuality, to personal mental health issues.

Guests this season will include Emilio Estefan, Gloria’s husband of over 40 years; actresses and activists Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O’Donnell; actress Karla Souza and grief expert David Kessler.

The show is produced by Westbrook Studios, with Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan both serving as executive producers.

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith, of course, launched the original Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” in April 2018.