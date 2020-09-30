Oscar Isaac To Play Francis Ford Coppola In Movie About Making ‘The Godfather’

The story of how “The Godfather” became an iconic movie classic is finally being told.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Oscar Isaac is set to play director Francis Ford Coppola in a movie about the tumultuous making of “The Godfather”.

Isaac will be joined by Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of Robert Evans, the famous producer who oversaw the making of the Best Picture-winning movie.

The film will chronicle the battles between Coppola and Evans behind-the-scenes during production in the ’70s.

Among the most confrontations were the casting of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone, as well as Al Pacino, who was relatively unknown at the time, in the role of Michael Corleone.

Director Barry Levinson will helm the film, from a screenplay by Andrew Farotte.

“Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened,” Levinson told THR.

Coppola added, “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

The news about the movie comes after the announcement earlier this month that Paramount is developing a limited series about the making of “The Godfather” for their rebranded streaming service.