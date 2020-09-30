Shawn Mendes Announces Studio Album ‘Wonder’ And Music Video Release Date

Shawn Mendes has a release date for his fourth studio album, Wonder.

On Wednesday, Mendes released a one-and-a-half minute intro trailer for “Wonder”. The movie-like scene depicts the young Canadian artist laying on his back, playing the piano behind him.

“You have a million different faces / But they’ll never understand / Unless you let them in,” Mendes sings. “You’ve been a million different places / To give yourself a chance /To get lost in Wonderland.”

Time freezes around Mendes as powerful synth sounds take over the production. Mendes runs towards the sea, birds drop into the ocean and the screen abruptly goes black. The video concludes with two dates: Oct. 2 and Dec. 4.

Mendes drummed up further excitement with a tweet asking: “WHAT IS #WONDER”. A website called WhatisWonder.com has also launched.

Fan theories immediately blew up. Two predominant fan theories are that Mendes is working on a new album or a movie. Those supporting the album theory suggest the two dates at the end of the video are release dates for a single and an album, respectively.

A few hours later, Mendes officially announced his fourth studio album Wonder and an impending music video. Like some fans predicted, the music video will drop on Oct. 2 and the album will be available on Dec. 4.

“I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you,” Mendes said. “I wrote an album. It’s called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.”

“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much,” he concluded. “I hope you can listen front to back.”