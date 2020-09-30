Chris Harrison Says Juan Pablo Galavis Is ‘Always Welcome Back’ To ‘The Bachelor’ Family Despite Him Throwing Shade At Clare Crawley’s Season

Chris Harrison is making it clear that once you are part of “The Bachelor” family, you always will be.

On Tuesday, the franchise host told People that Juan Pablo Galavis, who’s arguably the most controversial “Bachelor” in the show’s history, will always be “family” to him despite his shady tweets about Clare Crawley’s “Bachelorette” promo.

Earlier this month, the season 18 leading man took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Crawley’s teaser trailer, which featured her now-iconic breakup speech.

Galavis dumped the new “Bachelorette” during the final rose ceremony, before giving his final rose to Nikki Ferrel.

Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC , 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE… — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) September 2, 2020

Harrison quickly stated that he “didn’t know we were, or weren’t, over him.”

“Juan Pablo is a part of our family whether you like it or not… look, there’s always that, that kooky uncle, that crazy aunt, that’s a part of your family,” he told the magazine. “That’s our Juan Pablo, so, love him or not, he’s family.”

Despite the shade, Harrison said that Galavis, 39, is “always welcome back” to the franchise and that he would “love to sit down and talk to Juan Pablo.”

Meanwhile, Crawley’s journey for love is just weeks away from kicking off. Take a look at the men vying for her heart on season 16 of “The Bachelorette” here.