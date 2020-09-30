‘Conan The Barbarian’ Is Coming Back As A New Netflix Series

The ’80s classic “Conan the Barbarian” is getting the reboot treatment.

Deadline reports that an epic sword-and-sorcery TV series adaptation is in the works at Netflix.

The streamer is currently on the hunt for a writer to run the show, along with a director the helm the project and a star to step into the role of iconic character created by Robert E. Howard.

First introduced in the pages of Weird Tales magazine in 1932, Conan the Barbarian inspired comics, novels, three movies, animated TV series, video games and more.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had his breakthrough role as an actor when he played Conan in the 1982 film “Conan The Barbarian” and its sequel “Conan the Destroyer”.

In 2011, Jason Momoa took on the role in a big screen reboot.