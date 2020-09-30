Jennifer Podemski Launches Shine Network To Help Empower Indigenous Women

A glaring set of statistics if there ever was one: in Canada, between 2017 and 2019, the percentage of Indigenous women responsible for our television and cinematic writing — zero. Directing? Zero. Cinematography? Zero.

How about key creative work? A pathetic uptick to one per cent. According to the 2019 Women in View on Screen Report, the numbers for women overall in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, are dreadful, not even reaching 50 per cent parity with men. For Black women and women of colour, it’s even worse, and for Indigenous women, it’s downright abysmal.

A graph reflecting the reality for Indigenous women in the screen-based content sector in Canada between 2017 and 2019. Women in View on Screen Report 2019

Anishinaabe/Ashkenazi producer/director Jennifer Podemski (“Cardinal”, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”, “Fire Song”, “Sensitive Skin”), founder and CEO of Redcloud Studios, is taking matters into her own hands. She’s created The Shine Network, a media platform aiming to empower and celebrate Indigenous women in film and TV.

Podemski wants the platform to offer a digital cinema space and talent incubator that commits to support Indigenous women in their pursuit of a career in entertainment, a direct response to the chronic underrepresentation of Indigenous women on screen and behind the camera in Canada’s media production sector.

Global News interviewed Podemski about the initiative, a project she hopes will help both current and upcoming generations of Indigenous women get their voices and stories on-screen.

Global News: Looking at these stats, it’s very glaring. Why do women, and particularly Indigenous women, keep getting shut out of this industry?

Jennifer Podemski: I believe it’s because we still live within a narrative that was formed by those with the most power in our society: men. And, more specifically, white men. We’ve been playing out these narratives for so long, and changing it takes a lot more effort and co-operation than we can imagine.

We’ve seen the statistics play out over generations and it’s still true today that Indigenous women are most at risk, most underrepresented and most chronically underfunded and discriminated against. I think now is the time to stop asking why, and trying to find out how we got here and start working on solutions. For me, The Shine Network is a solution. Not the only one by far, but one, small step towards what I hope will be the solution-focused thinking that leads to paradigm-shifting change in a positive direction.

Tell me a little bit about Shine Network and your goals.

The Shine Network is a digital media platform that celebrates Indigenous women content creators while offering professional development to those pursuing a career in the screen-based media sector. It’s a subscriber-based platform, and although the content is culturally specific, it’s really open to anyone.

My goal is to address a need, fill a void, answer a call, empower Indigenous women and celebrate the diverse range of Indigenous women’s perspectives, with the vision (and dream) that we will begin to dismantle some of the barriers to success within the film and television industry and get more of us involved in the making of stories that ultimately create the consciousness of the society we live in together.

Women like Alanis Obomsawin can be a real inspiration for up-and-coming Indigenous talent. Will women like her have a chance to be mentors? And, if so, is there anyone else on your radar whom you’d like to include?

I want every single Indigenous woman who has made a career in this industry to be a mentor. I’ve just received a grant from the Indigenous Screen Office to specifically build the professional development aspect of the platform. With the funding, I will build an Indigenous Women in Film Digital Symposium, which will become a permanent fixture on the platform and will include case studies, tutorials, masterclasses and candid, personal stories from Indigenous women across all departments behind and in front of the camera. Hopefully, Alanis will be one of them!

Outside of the Indigenous community, how can people in the entertainment industry help enable an Indigenous woman to make the necessary steps towards success?

The best answer I have is to listen. I’ve been in too many situations where, even as the only Indigenous person on a team, when asked a culturally specific question, I’ve not been listened to. Instead, I find myself being told by those with no lived experience that what I’m saying isn’t true. Listening and providing space, passing the mic — all of those things.

TIFF and other film festivals around the world have made commitments to increase diversity and representation. If followed through, is this enough? What other things would you like to see professional organizations implement, especially in Canada?

I can’t believe I’m saying this but I suppose I believe in quotas as a part of the solution. When an organization is forced to be inclusive it could lead to incredible results. I mean, that’s how we got “Canadian content,” right? It’s not the only solution or action but it makes sense to me that people sometimes have to be forced to do something to recognize the positive impact it will have.