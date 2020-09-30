‘Big Little Lies’ Creator Delivers Trailer For New Series ‘Big Sky’

“Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley has something even bigger planned in the new trailer for “Big Sky”.

ABC has a new thriller series inbound and dropped a teaser trailer on Wednesday. “Big Sky” depicts private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt teaming up the latter’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt.

They “search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana,” according to ABC, reports The Wrap.

“But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area,” the synopsis continues. “They must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

“Big Sky” premieres Nov. 17 on ABC.